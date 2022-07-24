DID Super Moms Judges Bhagyashree, Urmila Matondkar And Remo Spill The Beans On Their Wedding Secrets

The 3rd edition of DID Super Moms recently commenced with much fanfare on Zee TV. The new season of the popular dance reality show has Remo D’Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani and Urmila Matondkar as judges. The show is having 'Shaadi Special’ this week and the judges were seen spilling beans about their respective weddings.
Remo shared that he married his wife Lizelle thrice. He said, “I have married her three times and I remember each one of them very well. In fact, not a lot of people know but three years ago, we got remarried for the third time on our 20th wedding anniversary. It was a really special day and I must say that she means everything to me.”
Bhagyashree also added, “During my marriage, no one from my family was actually present. I actually thought my parents would come for the wedding, but they didn’t turn up! However, we still went ahead and got married in a temple, after which we went for a quick honeymoon to Pahalgam.” The actress further shared that they celebrated their 25th anniversary in Pahalgam and relived all the special memories.
Urmila shared that she feels lucky to have her husband in her life. The actress then said that she is married to a person who belongs to the most heavenly place in this world – Kashmir. She revealed that before marriage, she had never visited Kashmir. In fact, after her marriage, when she went to Kashmir for the first time, she was really amazed and mesmerized to see the real 'Jannat’ with her better half. “I wished I had gone earlier, but I guess it was destiny,” she added.
