Did You Know Amitabh Bachchan Used To Observe Karwa Chauth Fast For Jaya Bachchan?

Think about some of the ideal couples in Bollywood and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan would top the list. The iconic couple has been married for almost five decades and has been dishing out major marriage goals. It is always a treat to watch Big B and Jaya in one frame. In fact, Amitabh Bachchan is often seen sharing interesting details about their married life. And keeping with this trajectory, the legendary actor once again won hearts as he shared another detail about his married life.

This happened during the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 which is being hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. In the episode, one of the contestants Ruchi was seen talking to the senior actor about her husband observing the Karwa Chauth fast with her. To this, the Brahmastra actor replied saying, "Shuru shuru me hum bhi rakhte the, fir chhod diye (I also used to observe the fast during the initial years of my marriage, but left it later)". His revelation did make the audience go aww. For the uninitiated, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan got married soon after the success of their 1973 release Zanjeer.

Talking about the work front, Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently seen in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra, is now gearing up for the release of Uunchai with Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta. The movie is scheduled to release on November 11 this year. On the other hand, Jaya Bachchan will be seen in Karan Johar's much anticipated directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in the lead. The movie will mark Alia's second collaboration with Ranveer after their 2019 release Gully Boy. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is expected to hit the screens in February next year. As of now, Alia is on a maternity break post the delivery of her daughter on November 6.