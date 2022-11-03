Dipika Kakkar Can’t Keep Calm As ‘Piya’ Shoaib Ibrahim Joins Saba’s Wedding Celebrations; Bride To Be REACTS

Shoaib Ibrahim has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, her sister Saba Ibrahim is set to walk down the isle this weekend. To note, Saba and her fiance will exchange their nuptial vows in a nikaah ceremony which will take place on November 6 in Maudaha. In fact, the preparations for Saba's wedding have been going on in full swing for a while. However, Shoaib has been missing the preparation owing to his busy schedule. However, the Ajooni actor has finally joined the celebrations in the native place and his wife Dipika Kakkar can't keep calm about it.

The Sasural Simar Ka actress welcomed her husband with a bang as he arrived to his native place. Several videos are doing the rounds on social media wherein Shoaib and Dipika were seen dancing to the beats of dhol as the former arrived at Maudaha. This isn't all. Dipika also shared a stunning pic with her main man as she expressed her excitement about Shoaib's arrival. In the pic, Shoaib looked stunning in an all black outfit which he had paired with white sneakers. On the other hand, Dipika made a statement in her blue suit. She captioned the post as, "Mera Piya Ghar Aaya #sabakishaadi #sabasunnykishaadi". Soon bride-to-be took to the comment section and dropped hearts for the power couple.

Take a look at Dipika Kakkar's post here:

To note, Dipika has been on her toes for her sister in law's D-Day. Earlier, Filmibeat had exclusively reported that Saba's Haldi ceremony will take place on November 4 followed by Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony on November 5. We also reported that Shoaib and Dipika will be giving a special performance during Saba's sangeet ceremony. The power couple's special gesture for the bride-to-be has certainly made us go aww. Meanwhile, we have also learnt that Dipika has designed Saba's outfits for all the ceremonies.

Earlier, the Sasural Simar Ka actress had given a glimpse of Saba's wedding invitation which included a mauve coloured box with a rose print. The invitation had Saba and her fiancee's caricature on it and came with a chocolate box.