Dipika Kakkar Gives A Glimpse of Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister Saba’s Wedding Invites And It Looks Regal; PICS

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar are in a celebratory mood today and rightfully so. After all, the Ajooni star's sister Saba Ibrahim is set to tie the knot. The wedding will take place this month and the preparations have finally begun for the same. In fact, the Sasural Simar Ka actress has been on her toes and has been busy preparing for Saba's big day. Dipika has been sharing glimpses of the preparation for Saba's wedding and has managed to keep the fans intrigued. And now, the actress has shared a glimpse of Saba's wedding invite which is regal and unmissable.

In the pics, Dipika and Saba were seen showing the wedding invite to Shoaib's mother who ended up getting emotional. Indeed it was a priceless moment. The power couple, who are quite attached to the bride to be, wanted a special wedding invitation for her. The stunning invites have caricatures of Saba and her fiance Sunny wherein he wore a a black sherwani while the bride looked beautiful in her purple outfit. Shoaib and Dipika have chosen two boxes for the invited - beige box with a print of roses and purple box roses printed on it. The wedding invitation was accompanied by chocolates. To note, Saba's wedding will take place at Maudaha.

Meanwhile, Shoaib has been missing the preparations owing to his busy schedule. Talking about the same, he told ETimes, "Obviously, I miss the fun and excitement of preparations. Saba is my only sister and it is her wedding. It is a very big day for all of us. I am not there but things are very well taken care of by my wife Dipika. She's handling everything very well. I am connected with her throughout the preparations. Whenever we have to finalise or decide anything we discuss. She sends me videos, photos and if I am free, she calls me. We also get on video calls and decide. Now, we are just waiting for the wedding". As of now, Shoaib is seen playing the lead role of Rajveer in Ajooni and his chemistry with Ayushi Khurana is being loved by everyone.