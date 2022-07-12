Disha Parmar is currently winning the hearts of many viewers with the role of Priya in an ongoing show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. She is paired opposite Nakuul Mehta. The actress never gets much time to spend with her husband Rahul Vaidya due to her tight work schedule. Hence, she has recently taken a 10-day break from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 shoot to celebrate her first wedding anniversary with her husband in London.
Disha Parmar Takes Break From BALH 2 To Celebrate Her First Wedding Anniversary With Rahul Vaidya In London
For the unversed, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya got married on July 16, 2022 in Mumbai. Rahul Vaidya informed ETimes TV, "We are leaving for London. We won't be here for 10 days. It's our first wedding anniversary on July 16."
Interestingly, a source close to Disha Parmar's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 informed the portal that producer Ekta Kapoor is very happy with the actress' work. The source said, "Ekta was happy to give her leave; Disha has put in some very good and hard work in the show."
Let us tell you, Disha and Rahul have already jetted off to London today morning. Looks like fans will get to see some beautiful pictures of Dishul from their London vacation. Talking about their relationship, Disha and Rahul were best friends, before confessing their love for each other.
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar in the Bigg Boss 14. Interestingly, Disha accepted his proposal in the Valentine's Day special episode. Their wedding ceremony was attended by many TV celebs and Bigg Boss 14 contestants. Coming back to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, the show also stars Shubhaavi Choksey, Anjum Fakih, Piyush Sahdev, Alefia Kapadia, Reena Aggarwal, Manraj Singh and others in key roles.
