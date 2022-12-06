Divya Agarwal Gets Engaged To Beau Apurva Padgaonkar; Ex-Boyfriend Varun Sood’s Tweet Melts Hearts

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal is all over the news today. After all, the actress has announced her engagement to her businessman beau Apurva Padgaonkar. The big announcement took place during her birthday celebration and it has taken the internet by a storm. For the uninitiated, Divya and Apurva have been dating each other for a couple of months now. She also took to the social media and shared mushy pics with Apurva as she flaunted her customised gold engagement ring.

In the pics, Divya was seen wearing a shimmery violet dress while Apurva looked dapper in his stylish black shirt. She flaunted her customised engagement ring which read 'BaiCo'. Sharing the pic from her engagement, Divya wrote, "Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo. A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone" along with a heart emoticon. Soon, several celebs took to the comment section and wished the newly engaged couple. Among these, Pavitra Punia also commented on the post and wrote, "Oh my godddddddddddd oh my goddddd oh my goddddddd. yessssss. you guys. sooooooooo happyyyyy".

Interestingly, Divya's engagement news came months after her break up with Varun Sood. And as several celebs wished the actress, all eyes have been on Varun Sood's social media handle for a reaction. However, he took to microblogging site Twitter post Divya's engagement announcement and shared a smiling face with closed eyes emoji which usually refers to calm and peace. His tweet has melted millions of hearts and fans were seen sympathising with him. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Stay strong whatever happens, happens for good. #DuaKaro you get someone in life who will be committed for ever". Another user tweeted, "It's okay varun take it as a life lesson & try to move on, bappa will bless you with someone better because you deserve better".