‘Ye Bhi Kyu Hi Pehen Liya?’ Divya Agarwal Trolled For Her Bold Outfit; People Compare Her To Urfi Javed

Divya Agarwal, who is best known for participating in many popular reality shows including MTV Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss OTT, recently surprised her fans by getting engaged to boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar.

Apurva proposed to her with a ring during her 30th birthday celebration recently. Since then, the much-in-love couple has been in a happy space. However, being a known name has its flipside too and celebrities have to deal with trolls too.

While Divya recently gave it back to haters who called her a 'gold digger' after her engagement with Apurva, looks like they have found a new way to spit venom against the Bigg Boss OTT winner.

Divya Agarwal Goes Bold In Latest Photoshoot Taking to social media, Divya Agarwal recently posted a set of bold pictures from her latest photoshoot in which she's oozing oomph in a revealing silver sequin outfit. Posting the photos on Instagram, she wrote, 'Hold onto your dreams and never let them die, For a bird with a broken wing cannot fly.' Haters Trolling Divya Agarwal While fans are loving her bold avatar, a section of social media users have been continuously trolling Divya ever since the posted the photos. Reacting to it, an Instagram user wrote, 'Ye bhi kyu hi pehen liya? (laughing emoji)' Advertisement Divya Compared To Uorfi Javed Some haters even compared her to viral sensation Uorfi Javed and wrote, 'I like you very much but I want to tell you one thing do everything but plz 2nd Urfi Javed mat banna. Sorry if I said any wrong.' Haters’ Nasty Comments For Divya A third comment read, 'I know you dont giva a f**k. To my comment. But fashion me or n*de pane me diff hota hai. Plz do fashion or something good atleast. Is tarhan just nude photoshoots will not give you work that you want. Everyone shows their body only instead of their work.' Trolling culture has taken over social media and we totally condemn it. Professional Front On the career front, Divya Agarwal was last seen playing a pivotal role in Kunal Kemmu's ZEE5 series Abhay 3. She is yet to announce her next project.

DISCLAIMER: The particular article is a compilation of thoughts shared by social media users on the subject. Ideas expressed do not reflect the view of Filmibeat.