When Divya Agarwal Revealed The REAL REASON For Her Break Up With Varun Sood & It Was Not Madhurima Roy
Divya Agarwal is all over the headlines today and rightfully so. After all, she has announced her engagement to her beau Apurva Padgaonkar and the pics of her engagement are going viral on social media. According to media reports, the couple had exchanged the rings just a few months after dating each other. In fact, Apurva gave her a customised gold ring with 'BaiCo' written on it. Needless to say, Apurva and Divya's pics are going viral on social media.
Divya Gets Engaged Months After Her Break Up With Varun
As netizens are showering best wishes on the newly engaged couple, they can't help but notice the fact that Divya's engagement news came just a few months after her break up with Varun Sood. To note, Varun and Divya had called off their relationship early this year. While it was an amicable decision, their break up did leave the fans wondering what made Varun and Divya part ways after dating each other for four years.
Divya Reveals The Reason For Her Break Up With Varun
In an interview, Divya opened up on the reason behind her break up with Varun Sood and said, 'I could not see my future with Varun, and hence I decided to end the relationship on a good note. It was my decision to put the news of our breakup on social media and I received a lot of flak for my decision. I used to get abused but I chose to ignore it as my inner peace is what matters'.
Was Madhurima Roy The Reason For Varun-Divya Break Up
Meanwhile, there were reports that Varun's alleged affair with Madhurima Roy was the reason behind his split with Divya. However, the Bigg Boss OTT winner vehemently dismissed the rumours. Defending Varun, Divya had tweeted, 'Dare any one say anything about Varun's character.. not every separation happens because of character! He is an honest man! It's my decision to be alone, no one has the right to speak anything rubbish! It takes a lot of strength to take decisions like these in life! Respect'.
Varun Sood Broke Silence On His Split With Divya Agarwal
Later, Varun Sood also opened up on this break up with Divya Agarwal and said, 'Hey guys! Just want to address this to everyone. Let people breathe. If 2 people are quite about something they are going through something trying to figure something. Quit the blame game. Thoda space please'.
- ‘Mera Gussa Bohot Kharab Hai’ When Divya Agarwal Entered Bigg Boss 11 To Part Ways With Ex-Beau Priyank Sharma
- Divya Agarwal Gets Engaged To Beau Apurva Padgaonkar; Ex-Boyfriend Varun Sood’s Tweet Melts Hearts
- ‘Didn’t Have Shetty In My Name’ Divya Agarwal Trolls Shamita; Refuses To Enter Bigg Boss 16 Even As Guest
- Divya Agarwal On Her Break-Up With Varun Sood: I Don't Know If It Was A Good Or Bad Move
- Divya Agarwal Injured While Shooting For A Song: Report
- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Tejasswi Prakash, Ashi Singh, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki, Mohsin & Others Approached!
- Divya Agarwal Approached For Khatron Ke Khiladi 12; Actress Turns It Down Because Of THIS Reason?
- Karan Kundrra On Overwhelming Response For His & Divya's Music Video Bechari: I Feel Blessed & Humble
- Karan Kundrra On Doing Music Video Bechari With Divya Agarwal: I Had The Best Time Exploring The Character
- Karan Kundrra & Divya Agarwal's Music Video Bechari Is Out; Fans Call It A Masterpiece
- Karan Kundrra Shares The Poster Of His Music Video Bechari With Divya Agarwal; Tejasswi Says She's 'Excited'
- Divya Agarwal & Varun React To Hullabaloo Around Their Break-Up; Netizens Say 'Gharki Baat Gharpe Hi Rehne Do'