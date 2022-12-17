Divya Agarwal Hits Back At HATERS Who Accused Her Of Being ‘Gold Digger' In New Hilarious Reel

Divya Agarwal, who is known for her reality TV shows, recently celebrated her 30th birthday by dancing the night away. This birthday was really special for her as her boyfriend, Apurva Padgaonkar, knelt down on a knee to propose to her. She accepted the proposal and got engaged. This brought a wave of happiness among Divya's fans, but she became a target for the trolls who accused her of cheating on her former boyfriend, Varun Sood. A few even went ahead to call her a "gold digger" for choosing money over love.

The flipside of being a famous celebrity with millions of fans and followers is having to deal with haters. Divya knows this very well, as she initially chose to ignore the trolls. But earlier today, she changed her stance and gave a befitting reply to the trolls with a funny video on her social media. The video shows Apurva sleeping on the bed, and beside him, Divya wakes up and silently walks out of the room with a notorious expression on her face. This leaves us guessing as to what she is up to.

Advertisement

Apurva wakes up to find Divya in their garden, where she is digging up the mud with a stick. Apurva questions her as to what she is up to. To this, Divya replies with an evil grin that she is digging for gold and continues with her act. The hilarious video has left the trolls at a loss for words. Model Riya Subodh commented on the post "Ahaahahahhaha aaahahahahh kya tamacha mara he public ko maza aa gaya." Many social media users cheered Divya for her sense of humour. One user wrote "Best answer to trollers", whereas another fan wrote: "Took me a time to get it but this was epic." Watch it here:-

As for Varun, he has also moved on in his life. After Jugjugg Jeeyo, he will next appear alongside Ananya Panday in a long-form series titled Call me Bae. The series is said to be a romantic story, and Varun will be seen romancing Ananya.