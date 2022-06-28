The actress told the girls that it is important to keep a note of things that helps them bond in their initial phase and keeps the spark alive.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. They became friends and eventually fell in love with each other and got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Bhopal in July 2016. They are one of the most-adorable couples in the telly town and have been setting some major couple goals for their fans. Recently, Divyanka appeared on TV reality show Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti and while interacting with Mika's probable brides, Divyanka spoke about her and Vivek's early dating days and revealed that they took time to say 'I love you' to each other.

She said, "During the initial days of our relationship, we didn't tell each other 'I love you'. We were giving each other time so that we don't take any decision in haste. We would love to go on long drives. We would talk, sometimes I would just keep staring at him. I would think such a nice person he is. He would also look at me and then felt shy. And then there were some special songs we would keep listening to. So, till now, we literally plan our date nights. We take that date from each other and we just play those songs. And even sometimes when I feel sad or upset, Vivek will play me my favourite song. So, sparks just fly."

Advertisement Advertisement

She revealed that there were times when Vivek went to party with his boys and she would get scared when he would not return on time. She added that she used to call him every 15 minutes.

Divyanka said, "In my head, it was my caring gesture and I was in tension wanting to know if he is fine. It happened 2-3 times. But Vivek came and asked me, 'Don't you trust me?' I was shocked. But then I cleared it out that I was worried for him. The important thing to note here is that we had communicated. Else, he would form an opinion about me, I would not know his thoughts. But we sorted it out through communication."