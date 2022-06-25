The actress took to Twitter and mentioned that although it is happening on other side of the world, she is still affected. She added that women should have a right to decide.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi is known for speaking her mind and heart out when it comes to women's right and empowerment. She makes sure to raise her voice against what she thinks is wrong, and this time too, she expressed her opinion on the US Supreme Court overruling Roe v Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion.

Divyanka tweeted, "It's happening on the other side of the world...I'm still affected. They fought hard for it years back not to lose it again! Women from whichever ethnicity or nation, we are one and women should have a right to decide. #womenrightsarehumanrights." (sic)

Advertisement Advertisement

Many users agreed with her and were disappointed with the decision. One of the users commented, "It's a war against all the women all over the world we are in 2022 and are moving backwards 🤦‍♀️." Another user wrote, "Exactly 💯 agree with you D 🤗."

The Supreme Court ruling has started a massive debate online. The decision has led to widespread criticism from netizens. Several American celebrities including Stephen King, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Halle Berry to name a few, took to their social media handles to voice their concern. While many in politics believe that this is an attack on freedom, Donald Trump has hailed this decision, because of which he has been receiving a lot of flak.