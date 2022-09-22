Divyanka Tripathi Responds To Rumours Of Her Participating In Bigg Boss 16

From its inception in 2006, Bigg Boss steadily grew into the hearts of the audience and has now become one of the most loved and awaited shows on Indian television. Sometimes, even before the new season is announced, fans of the show start speculating about the contestants who will enter the controversial reality show. The same happened for season 16 as well. Among the expected contestants of this year, the one fans are most hyped about is Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star is one of the most popular faces of Indian television. So naturally, fans were over the moon when the rumour broke out that she will be participating in the 16th season of Bigg Boss. After much speculation, the actress finally responded by clarifying that she won't be participating in the upcoming show.

On Tuesday (September 20), Divyanka wrote on her Twitter account, "Hi! Since all my admirers and viewers are very eager to know, I am compelled to tweet that-" I am not a part of Bigg Boss. Whatever you are hearing and reading in this regard is false news." Thanks for the overwhelming love always!"

For the unversed, Divyanka first gained fame in 2006 by portraying the dual role of Vidya Pratap Singh and Divya Shukla in the series Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. She rose to prominence by playing Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in 2013. Tripathi also did reality shows like Nach Baliye 8 with her now husband Vivek Dahiya and was a runner-up in the stunt-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.