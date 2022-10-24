Diwali 2022: Shehnaaz Gill Stuns In Golden Lehenga As She Grooves With Guru Randhawa At A Party

It's Diwali today and the tinselvile has been celebrating this festival with immense zeal and enthusiasm. In fact, several Diwali parties have been organised in the showbiz industry which have been a starry affair. Recently, Krishan Kumar hosted a grand Diwali bash which was attended by who's who in the industry. Among these, Shehnaaz Gill grabbed the eyeballs as she made a statement in a golden coloured lehenga. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant was seen wearing a golden lehenga with a floral print. It was paired with a stylish backless, full sleeves blouse with a plunging neckline.

Shehnaaz was undoubtedly a style to behold in her stylish outfit. Interestingly, a video of the actress has been going viral on social media wherein she was shaking a leg with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa at the party. In the video, Guru looked dapper in a black kurta and his chemistry with Shehnaaz was on point. They certainly made a stunning pair and made us crave to watch them together on screen.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa's video from Diwali party here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shehnaaz is set to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's much anticipated Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie will also star Pooja Hegde and Jassie Gill in the lead. Interestingly, Salman has teased fans with his two different looks from the movie and it has got the fans excited. Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be releasing on Eid 2023.