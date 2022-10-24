Diwali 2022: Shehnaaz Gill Stuns In Golden Lehenga As She Grooves With Guru Randhawa At A Party
It's Diwali today and the tinselvile has been celebrating this festival with immense zeal and enthusiasm. In fact, several Diwali parties have been organised in the showbiz industry which have been a starry affair. Recently, Krishan Kumar hosted a grand Diwali bash which was attended by who's who in the industry. Among these, Shehnaaz Gill grabbed the eyeballs as she made a statement in a golden coloured lehenga. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant was seen wearing a golden lehenga with a floral print. It was paired with a stylish backless, full sleeves blouse with a plunging neckline.
Shehnaaz was undoubtedly a style to behold in her stylish outfit. Interestingly, a video of the actress has been going viral on social media wherein she was shaking a leg with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa at the party. In the video, Guru looked dapper in a black kurta and his chemistry with Shehnaaz was on point. They certainly made a stunning pair and made us crave to watch them together on screen.
Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa's video from Diwali party here:
Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shehnaaz is set to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's much anticipated Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie will also star Pooja Hegde and Jassie Gill in the lead. Interestingly, Salman has teased fans with his two different looks from the movie and it has got the fans excited. Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be releasing on Eid 2023.
- Vicky Kaushal Sends Best Wishes To Shehnaaz Gill Post Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali Bash: Milke Bohot Changa Lagya
- Shehnaaz Gill Hugs And Poses With Vicky Kaushal At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Bash; '2 Punjabi Ek Frame..'
- Karva Chauth 2022: Stunning Saree Ideas To Borrow From Bollywood Divas
- Shehnaaz Gill Dishes Out Regal Vibes As She Flaunts Her Love For Kanjivaram Saree; PICS
- Fan Remembers Sidharth Shukla After Meeting Shehnaaz Gill; 'You Were So Right When You Said...'
- Filmfare Awards South 2022: Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde And Priyamani Take The Red Carpet By Storm
- Bigg Boss 16: Fans Upset As Sajid Khan Joins Show As Contestant, Slam Shehnaz Gill For Her Support
- Pankaj Tripathi Says Shehnaaz Gill Reminds Him Of Sidharth Shukla, Reveals His Connection With Sidharth
- Shehnaaz Gill Says Salman Khan Motivates Her A Lot; 'From Him, I Have Learnt To Keep Moving Ahead'
- Sidharth Shukla First Death Anniversary: Why Shehnaaz Gill Didn't Post Anything?
- Shehnaaz Gill On Marriage & What Qualities She Is Looking For In Her Husband
- Shehnaaz Gill Irked When Indirectly Asked About Link-Up Rumours With Raghav Juyal; 'Ab Mein Hyper Ho Jaongi'