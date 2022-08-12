Drashti Dhami Reveals Why She Didn’t Participate In Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi And Other Reality Shows

Drashti Dhami is one of the finest actresses we have in the Indian TV industry. She garnered abundant love from viewers for her performances in shows such as Geet Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and so on. Despite featuring in several popular serials and having a huge fan base, Drashti has not yet participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

It has to be noted that she participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and emerged as the winner of the same. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Drashti Dhami was asked about the reason behind not doing Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The actress said, "See firstly, Nach Baliye I'll need my partner to do it, and Neeraj (husband) would never do it because he can't leave his work for that long and come. Secondly, Bigg Boss is something I don't think I'll be able to do because I can't stay away from him for so long." She further stated that it takes a lot of courage to live with unknown people for many days, and that is what she can't do it.

Advertisement Advertisement

While speaking about Khatron Ke Khiladi, she admitted that she is very scared of several things. Drashti Dhami said, "I am just way too scared to do it. I don't think I am okay to deal with reptiles crawling on me. I don't mind the stunt part of it, but I can't do the reptile bit for sure. But yes, a couple of times, and I haven't said yes. So I don't think I am going to be getting calls for it anymore. Though like I said never say never, It's just that as of now what I feel is what I am telling you."

Talking about Drashti Dhami's ongoing work, she is currently busy promoting her upcoming ZEE5 show, Duranga. The web show also stars Abhijeet Khandkekar, Gulshan Devaiah, Barkha Sengupta, Rajesh Khattar, Divya Seth, Zakir Hussain and others in key roles. The show will premiere on August 19.