Eijaz Khan Gets A Special Diwali Gift From Fiancee Pavitra Punia: ‘Meri Lady Mujhe Spoil Karti Hai’

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are one of the most talked about television couples in the television world. The duo found love in each other during their stint in Bigg Boss 14 and they have been going strong ever since. After confessing their love on national television, Eijaz and Pavitra were seen treating fans with mushy pics of themselves which are a treat to the fans. In fact, they had recently made the headlines as they announced their engagement on social media. And now, Eijaz is once again grabbing eyeballs as he shared a special gift he had received from his ladylove.

Taking to his Instagram account, Eijaz shared a picture of himself wherein he was seen covering his face with his hand while flaunting a watch. Yes! You get that right. Pavitra has gifted Eijaz a watch for Diwali. Sharing his happiness, Eijaz stated that Pavitra has been spoiling him with gifts. He wrote, "mera HappyDiwali gift. Thank you to my fiancé. Life me zyaada gifts nahi mile. aur ab meri lady mujhe spoil karti hai. Thanku fancy. Now I also promise you our best time. #pavvitrapunia ka #Diwali gift for #eijazkhan #excited". To this, Pavitra replied, "Aiyyooooo. my fansa. I love you"

Take a look at Eijaz Khan's post here:

Meanwhile, there have been reports about Eijaz and Pavitra's marriage. To this, the actress told ETimes, "we are as good as married. When you have lived with someone for long, you stop looking at each other as boyfriend, girlfriend. But, when we will officially announce ourselves as husband and wife in a ceremony, is not in our hands. We have been planning since last year that we will do it this year and this year also we are planning it will be this year". Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Pavitra is currently seen playing a key role in Ishq Ki Dastaan - Naagmani.