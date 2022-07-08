Eijaz Khan Hospitalised Due To Typhoid; Pavitra Punia Shares Picture From Hospital

In the picture, Eijaz is seen resting on the hospital bed with needles in his hands. He captioned the picture as, "Salmonella enterica serovar TYPHI. Am awesome. don't call." (sic)

Bigg Boss fame Eijaz Khan is suffering from typhoid and has been hospitalised due to his poor health condition. The actor recently shared a picture on his social media handle, where in he gave his health update.

His girlfriend Pavitra Punia also took to her Instagram story and shared a picture in which she was seen holding Eijaz's hand. She captioned the picture by sharing nazar amulet and wrote, "Healing" and "Get well soon❤️."

We wish the actor a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Eijaz and Pavitra have been dating each other ever since their Bigg Boss 14 days. The couple had confessed their love in the BB house. When asked about marriage, Eijaz had said that they are good as married and added that when they will officially announce themselves as husband and wife is not in their hands. He added that they have been planning since last year. He further said that their wedding will be very instant as they are too busy in their lives and are trying hard to figure out where to fit their marriage in their schedule.

Recently, the duo was seen at Jasmin Bhasin's birthday party. The couple had shared a few adorable pictures from Jasmin's birthday party.

A few days ago, Pavitra had opened up about Eijaz's knee injury last year that led him to lose hope. She had revealed he injured his knee during a football match.

She added, "We thought it might not be a big injury but when we went for the MRI it was actually a serious injury and doctors said that he won't be able to run or play for a year. If a dancer and an athlete get to hear such news, there's no bigger shock than that."