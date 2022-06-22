Naagin 6 has managed to hold the interest of the viewers with the entry of a number of magical creatures, the most recent being the Yeti. Ekta Kapoor recently shared a glimpse of the mammoth mythical creature created by her team on social media as she seemed impressed with the animation.
Ekta Kapoor Shares Video Of The Yeti Entering Naagin 6 As She Is Impressed With The VFX On TV Budget
The producer mentioned in her caption that there might not be much budget when it comes to TV, yet she loved the Yeti. She wrote, “Vfx on tv budgets but not bad the yeti fought nagin n we loved it 😎😎😎😃😃😃♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️”
Kapoor accompanied it with a video of the mountain creature walking in the snow and intimidating everyone with its loud roar. Check out the post below:
In an earlier interview with Indian Express, Ekta had opened up about whether the quality of VFX on Indian TV and said, “Yes, we need to improve our special effects but we need to get better with our budgets for that. I actually think that we are still at the stage where we are controlled by our budget. We rely more on our writing, our twists and turns and our special effects. I think that’s the fun and challenge of creating sci-fi and Indian fiction. We have at least created shape-shifting snakes in India.”
The sixth season of Naagin stars Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash in the titular role. The popular show premiered on 12th February on Colors TV and also stars Simba Nagpal, Urvashi Dholakia and Mahek Chahal in key roles.
