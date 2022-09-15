Erica replied to a fan, "Yes, I did. It was a great try but not a successful one. It was a film high on VFX which was beautifully done. But I wish there were more efforts put into training the actors for this kind of filmmaking and it was directed by a director whose forte has only been romance."

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra has been hitting the headlines. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's film is apparently inches closer to the Rs 200 crore mark domestically and it continues to receive mixed reviews from critics and audience. Recently, television actress Erica Fernandes took to her Instagram account and hosted an 'Ask Me Anything Session', where in she was asked if she watched the film. Although Erica praised the VFX, she was disappointed with the film and wished that the actors were trained for such kind of filmmaking, as Ayan had only done romantic films before.

She added, "Nevertheless, this is a baby step toward making things bigger and better in Bollywood too. Everyone learns from their mistakes and I hope some good comes out of this too." She ended it by saying that this is her opinion as everyone is entitled to their opinions.

Eric also responded to several fans' questions. When a user asked to reveal her boyfriend, she said, "Arrey re! boyfriend agar hoga toh reveal ho sakta hai nah." Another fan asked, "Aapko engagement ho gayi kya?" To this she said, "If you are talking about that? Nopiess I gifted myself one." (sic)

Another user questioned her, "How to deal with skinny hone wali insecurity?" To this, she replied, "I am not that skinny anymore. But even during that phase m not sure if you could call it insecurity. I have passed that phase. It was when my body was behaving a certain way because of metabolism but now after cross a certain age I start to notice changes. No now I am on a normal diet and sometimes m asked not to over eat like I used to earlier." (sic)