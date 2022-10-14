Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Rajev Paul Ties The Knot In a Traditional Wedding; Shares First Pic

Looks like it's raining weddings in the telly world. Days after former Bigg Boss contestant Priya Malik had tied the knot with Delhi based businessman Karan Bakshi, another former Bigg Boss contestant has walked down the aisle. We are talking about Rajev Paul, who became a household name post his stint in Bigg Boss season 6. The actor has shared the big news of his wedding on social media and posted the first pic from his hush-hush wedding. To note, it was a traditional wedding for the couple.

Taking to his Instagram account, Rajev shared a pic from his D-Day wherein he was seen wearing a cream coloured sherwani with golden embroidery. He completed the look with a cream stole and a red turban with golden borders. Rajev was seen holding his bride hiding her face smartly. Interestingly, the bride also opted for a cream and golden coloured lehenga. The pic also gave a glimpse of the wedding decor in the background which included flowers and pink and white round kandils. He captioned the image as, "They say once bitten twice shy... But still.. It's worth a try... Once again...all the vows...the rituals... Itne saare log shaadi kar rahe hai. Koi Karwa Chauth mana raha hai... Well...now it's time.. Happiness for all".