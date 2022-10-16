Exclusive: Bigg Boss 16’s Sreejita De Gets Candid About Her Equation With Tina Datta; Calls Latter ‘Fake’

In what came as a shocking twist, Sreejita De was eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. The Uttaran actress was nominated for elimination with Gori Nagori, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta and got evicted as per the audience votes. To note, Sreejita De became the first contestant to bid adieu to the BB house this season and she has been shocked by the same. During an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, the diva revealed how she and some of the contestants were in disbelief about the eviction.

Sreejita also got candid about her equation with her Uttaran co-star Tina Datta and asserted that they are not friends. She said, "I have always maintained that I can't consider Tina as my friend. I have never said that we are friends. In fact, we had the least interaction during the first week and I even nominated her. There was no organic chemistry because I know her and I knew she would get triggered at some point. For instance, how Tina mentioned on the show "Main to unhe jhagde me padd gayi, faltu me nominate ho gayi. Panauti hai". So, our chemistry was quite evident that way and didn't need a fight in particular to highlight it". Furthermore, when quizzed about the fake contestant in BB house, Sreejita was quick to respond as, "Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta".