EXCLUSIVE: Charu Asopa Opens Up On Allegations Of Affair With Karan Mehra - ‘Found Condom In Rajeev’s Bag’

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's ugly separation has taken a surprising turn with Sushmita Sen'S brother accusing his estranged wife of having an affair with TV star Karan Mehra.

Talking about Charu and Karan's alleged affair, Rajeev in a recent interview said, "One of the points to be noted from the voice note is her romance with TV actor Karan Mehra being disclosed by her mother. She made a romantic reel with him. She blames me for cheating on her and being suspicious of her. What a world we live in."

The development has come as a shock for everyone, including Charu and Karan. In an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, the TV actress has finally reacted to Rajeev's allegations and accused him of taking advantage of her mother.

Reacting to it, Charu stated that Rajeev has taken advantage of her mother. "My mother is a woman of old values and beliefs. My younger sister's wedding is in December. She's very stressed as well. I worked on a project with Karan Mehra sometime back. I had to post a reel. Even if a blind person sees it, he will understand that it is a professional reel. It's not romantic. Besides Karan and me, there are 50 more people in it," she said.

Talking further, Charu said that Rajeev provoked her mother when the reel had come out. In reply, her mother stated that the reel should not have come at this time. According to Charu, Rajeev caught that and highlighted it in the media. She added, "I respect Karan. He himself is facing so many difficulties in his life."

Charu further told Filmibeat that Rajeev has been cheating on her. The actress said that if she used to touch his things, he used to call her a thief. Then she stopped it. She never touched his stuff for 3 years. When he had gone to Delhi, Charu was looking at the luggage and found his bag lying.

The actress revealed that she found a condom in his bag. According to her, she was watering a plant that was already dead. Well, that's indeed shocking.

For the uninitiated, Karan and Charu worked together several years ago in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While he played the lead role of Naitik Singhania opposite Hina Khan, Charu essayed his colleague who fell in love with him.

As of now, the actor hasn't reacted to the allegations.