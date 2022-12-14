EXCLUSIVE & CONFIRMED: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Hitched To Boyfriend In A Court Marriage

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is all over the headlines today. After all, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress has tied the knot today. Devoleena, who is quite active on social media, has been sharing pics from her wedding festivities which have taken the internet by a storm. In fact, she also dropped glimpses of her bridal look this morning which added to the reports of her intimate wedding. Although there have been reports about Devoleena's wedding being a publicity gimmick, a very close friend of the actress has exclusive told Filmibeat that the actress got hitched to her boyfriend in a court marriage today.

For the uninitiated, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant took to her Instagram story and shared beautiful pics from her haldi ceremony. This was followed by pic flaunting her bridal look this morning. While there have been speculations about who is her groom many people speculated that her wedding pics are probably for a shoot and that the wedding reports are merely a publicity gimmick. However, as her close friend confirmed her court wedding news, her BFF Vishal Singh and Bhavini Purohit shared pics with the happy bride from her D-Day celebrations. To note, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress opted for a heavily embroidered saree which was paired with a matching dupatta with a hint of gold.

Meanwhile, her haldi pics with Vishal Singh is going viral on social media. The duo were seen getting cosy which even left the fans wondering if he was the groom. To note, Vishal and Devoleena's chemistry grabbed the eyeballs even since they shared the screen on Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. While there have been rumours about the two dating, neither of them confirmed the news. As of now, fans are curious to know about Devoleena's main man. The new bride even shared a pic of herself giving a glimpse of her husband's hand as they flaunted their wedding rings.