EXCLUSIVE: Dipika Kakar Pregnant with FIRST Child? Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister Saba Drops Hint

If we had an award for the cutest couple in telly land, we would happily give to only one jodi. There's no prize for guessing that we are talking about Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim. The two lovebirds have been giving us serious relationship goals ever since they got married. Fans have been showering the duo with love on social media as they are one of the most popular TV jodis.

It's the season of babies in TV industry and if the recent buzz is to be believed, Dipika and Shoaib are also set to welcome a new member in their lives. Dipika is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Shoaib. Yes, you read that right!

DIPIKA, SHOAIB TO WELCOME FIRST CHILD AFTER 4 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

While the couple has remained tight-lipped about becoming parents, Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba Ibrahim has dropped hints about the same in her recent vlogs. Saba, who recently tied the knot, left the fans wondering if Dipika Kakar is pregnant with her first child after she shared a new vlog.

The popular YouTuber, while interacting with her subscribers via her vlog, said that her sister-in-law was not keeping well in a recent vlog. Saba Ibrahim's video sparked rumours about Dipika Kakar's pregnancy on the internet. In her vlog titled 'Shaadi ke gifts unbox kiye', Saba said that Dipika couldn't go to the market as she was not well.

Dipika, who has transitioned into a YouTuber, also dropped hints about being pregnant as she spoke about her 'cravings'. The Sasural Simar Ka actress, who has remained tight-lipped about the same, treated her fans with new vlogs on YouTube.

Dipika and Shoaib, who fell in love while working together on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, tied the knot in February 2018. They took their relationship to the next level after dating each other for a long time. The couple will welcome their first child after over four years of marriage.

On the professional front, Dipika Kakar was last seen in a cameo role in Sasural Simar Ka 2. she has refrained from taking up acting assignments since the past one-and-a-half years.We hope Dipika and Shoaib share the good news with the fans at the appropriate time.

Stay tuned for more updates!