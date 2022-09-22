A source close to Dipika exclusively told Filmibeat that Dipika is designing all the clothes for herself, hubby Shoaib Ibrahim and other family members for Saba's wedding festivities.

Dipika Kakar is excited as her sister-in-law Saba Ibrahim is all set to get married. The actress is super busy with the wedding preparations and has also begun shopping for her family. Her actor-husband Shoaib Ibrahim is busy with his show Ajooni.



Dipika will apparently be designing over 100 outfits for sister-in-law Saba's wedding.

Meanwhile, Dipika has been sharing videos on her vlog and sharing with fans about their preparations for the wedding. In one of her videos, she was seen shopping for her family for the wedding. She revealed how she has made a list and is ticking it off as and when she finishes shopping. At the end of the video, she showed the glimpses of a few outfits that she shopped. In her recent vlog, she was also seen meeting the wedding card designers in Bandra.

Saba is a popular YouTuber and has 2.47 Million followers. She is also popular on Instagram and has over 1 Million followers. Her brother Shoaib Ibrahim had announced her wedding and introduced Saba's husband-to-be Khalid Miyaz.

Shoaib had revealed that the wedding is in November and he is excited about it. He had revealed to ETimes TV that he will be taking a week off in November for his sister's wedding, and has informed the makers well in advance so that there are no issues. He said both shooting and the wedding are important. He added that she is his only sister and since his dad is not well, entire responsibility of the wedding is on Dipika and him.