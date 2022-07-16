Star Plus' popular show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is going off-air tonight (July 16). The show was premiered on October 19, 2020, and after running for almost one and half years, it bidding adieu to the viewers tonight. The show's lead actors Sneha Jain, Harsh Nagar and Gautam Vig got emotional on the last day of the shoot.
Exclusive! Juhi Singh Bajwa On Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Going Off-Air: It’s Too Early To Wrap Up For Me
Notably, actress Juhi Singh Bajwa who entered the show in June is quite disappointed with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 going off-air within a month of her joining. While reacting to the show going off-air, the actress exclusively told Filmibeat, "Yeah, the show is going off air and it's extremely shocking for us as well as for the audience too. The makers tried to bring different twists and turns but the channel has already decided to pull the plug. The audience has started liking the character and it's too early to wrap up for me. Anyways we are giving our 100% to the show but every show has its journey. I am going to miss all the co-stars and crew. This show will always be close to my heart and I am going to cherish the character 'Ridhima' forever."
When asked about her bond with her co-stars on the sets of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Juhi Singh Bajwa said, "I got comfortable with them so quickly and they all are like my family now. We had a great time together. I am really going to miss them all and we will be in touch even after the show. We have lots of memories from the set."
After wrapping up the shoot of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Juhi Singh Bajwa started working on another project. "It's on the way. Let's hope for the best," the actress concluded.
Talking about Juhi Singh Bajwa's career, the actress has acted in TV shows such as Vighnaharta Ganesh, Yashomati Maiyaa Ka Nandlala, Yeh Hai Chahatein and so on.
