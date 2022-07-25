Exclusive! Mohammad Nazim On New President Of India Droupadi Murmu: She Is An Inspiration For All The Women

Actor Mohammad Nazim who is best known for his role as Ahem Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has recently shared his views on the 15th President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Let us tell you, the second female president of India has recently taken oath to become the first citizen of the country. It has to be noted that she is the first female from a tribal community who has become the President of India.

Ever since she won the presidential election, many celebrities have been congratulating her and sharing their views about her. Coming back to Mohammad Nazim, he is also very proud of Droupadi Murmu and our country. The actor told, "The first woman president from the tribal community Droupadi Murmu is an inspiration for all the women, men and children belonging to a particular backward community. This honour is the outcome of years and years of hard work and dedication toward the development of our country. Her contribution towards the welfare and management of this nation has bought her this honour."

The actor further added, "I feel so proud and privileged to be a part of such a country where irrespective of a person's religion, caste, creed, community, they are given the opportunity and respect they deserve and the honour to contribute to this country. I would like to wish hearty congratulations to the new madam president." Well, it is indeed a proud moment for every Indian.

Talking about Mohammad Nazim, the actor has featured in TV shows such as Shaurya Aur Suhani, CID, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Kundali Bhagya, Laal Ishq, Udaan, Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Bahu Begum, Tera Mera Saath Rahe and so on.