Mouni Roy has been making the headlines on both personal and professional fronts. The Naagin actress broke a million hearts when she tied the knot with her businessman beau Suraj Nambiar in a traditional wedding early this year. Ever since then, she has been treating fans with beautiful pics from their special moments including the Karwa Chauth celebrations. Besides, Mouni also made the heads turn as she graced the ramp as a showstopper for ace designer Payal Singhal on the fourth day of the Lakme Fashion Week 2022 in partnership with the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI).

During the prestigious event, Mouni got candid about her first Karwa Chauth celebrations during an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat. During the interaction, Mouni revealed that since she is a Bengali and her husband Suraj hails from a Malayali culture, Karwa Chauth isn't celebrated evidently in both families. However, it was her mother in law who encouraged her to observe the Karwa Chauth fast and the actress was in awe of the beauty of Indian traditions as she enjoyed during the festival. When quizzed about if she got any special gift from her husband, Mouni asserted that she will be getting it soon as it has already been ordered. The Naagin actress was undoubtedly excited about the gift.