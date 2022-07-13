Exclusive: On The Occasion Of Guru Purnima Ritu Chaudhry Seth Speaks About Her Acting Guru

Today we celebrate the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima wherein we show our gratitude towards every one of them who have taught us various things in our life which helped has helped us become what we are today.

Ritu Chaudhry Seth, who is one the most talented and versatile actresses of the entertainment industry shared who all she considers her life changing Gurus.

Talking about the same, Ritu Chaudhry said "I feel very blessed because at every turning point in my life where I needed guidance, I've had people placed as teachers to teach me and guide me forward. My parents, my sister, my Husband, my daughter, ny friends and even random people who have come in my life for a short period just to take me forward or teach me something new, so that way I'm very very thankful for having such people in my life. I haven't had a specific Guru but these are the people that I consider my Gurus. Also, all the directors that I've worked with are so good and I consider them also as my Gurus"

The actress also shared about her acting guru, "Acting Guru for me is Life. I observe life, people around me and that has taught me a lot about acting, emotions and its portayal"

Lastly, the actress shared the life changing advice she has got which has helped her evolve as an actor. Ritu shared, "The life changing advice that I've received in my career is that come to the set everyday as a new comer, how much ever you might know. Come, absorb and learn every single day as if you know nothi