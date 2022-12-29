Video Of Fahmaan Khan's Co-star's Scariest Moment From 2021 Goes Viral. Actress Saved Herself From Accident

As fans, we always believe that the actors have the best life as they get several opportunities to shine in their field. While it's true, they often risk their lives while shooting for action-packed sequences or riding a horse. The majority of the production houses create sets in Mumbai's Film City for their respective shows. Accidents also happen on the man-made sets even when the makers take all precautions.

An incident was averted on the sets of Rang Jau Tere Rang Mein, which stars Megha Ray, Angad Hasija, Ketki Kadam and Karam Rajpal in lead roles. Last year, when the production team was busy shooting for a scene, the lead actress Megha Ray saved herself from a major fall.

WHEN FAHMAAN KHAN'S CO-STAR MEGHA RAY SAVED HERSELF FROM MAJOR ACCIDENT

Last year, Megha Ray managed to save herself from falling down while shooting a scene on her first day. As the countdown for New Year 2023 started, the actress shared a throwback video from the sets, revealing how she averted an accident while filming a sequence for Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein.

Megha Ray, who made her small screen debut with Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai opposite Rohit Suchanti, shared her 'scariest moment' from last year. In the throwback video, she can be seen running on the roof of the set; however, one of the portions of the pillar fell down while she pushed it. The actress was able to save herself from falling down from a height of over fifteen feet.

"Almost the end of 2022, so I was looking back at my journey and here's one of the scariest moments from last year. It was my first day on set - Dhaani's introduction shot, the first shot from our show's schedule and THIS happened to us. I believe the prayers of my parents and all your love and wishes have kept me safe and sound always," Megha Ray wrote on her official Instagram handle.

"There's so much that goes on behind the scenes! Remembering all the hardwork, masti, setbacks, sweat and blood, tears and laughter from this year and wishing for a productive and blissful 2023. Hardwork aur masti mein koi kami nai hogi. Baki sab please God take care kar lena," she added.

Fahmaan Khan and other small screen celebs dropped comments, expressing their concern. They also thanked the stars as Megha Ray was saved and didn't suffer any injury. Fahmaan Khan wrote, "Shit Ray'.

Megha Ray plays the role of Dhani in Rang Jau Tere Rang Mein, which airs on Dangal channel. She is fondly known for playing the role of Rani opposite Fahmaan Khan in Apna Bhi Time Aayega. She had replaced Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Anushka Sen after she quit the show.

Talking about Megha Ray's co-star Fahmaan Khan, the actor is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's Dharam Patnii, which airs on Colors channel. He became a household name after playing the role of Aryan in Imlie, which starred Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan in a lead role.

We hope Megha Ray continues to shine like a star in all her shows.

Stay tuned for more updates.