Fahmaan Khan Says Imlie Has Got Him Recognition And Made Him A Household Name

Imlie is one of the top shows on television. Fahmaan Khan played the parallel lead in the show, but the story is focussed on his character and Imlie's lives, post Gashmeer Mahajani's exit. Fahmaan's chemistry with Sumbul Touqeer AKA Imlie is loved by fans, who lovingly call them AryLie. The actor agrees Imlie being turning point in his career. He said that the show has got recognition and made him a household name.

When asked if he believes that Imlie is the turning point in his career, Fahmaan Khan said, "Indeed it is! Just like every show I did, brought something new into my life, so similarly, this show has changed the playground for me. The show runs on a big platform and it has a wider reach, so it has gotten me recognition and made me a household name. It feels surreal how people come up to me and talk about my character and the show."

It won't be wrong if we say the show made him a star overnight. His fan following increased, which is evident on his social media. The actor frequently interacts with fans, shares their appreciation on his social media account and thanks them for their love and support.

Talking about the response he has been getting, Fahmaan concluded by saying, "I am extremely happy with my character and I am loving and elated with the response from the audience. On social media there are so many fan edits being made on a daily basis. I am overwhelmed with the response to my character."