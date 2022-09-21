Fahmaan Khan Talks About His Directorial Debut Ishq Ho Gaya, Hopes Audience Will Like The Song

Imlie actors and popular jodi of television Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer will be seen in the music video 'Ishq Ho Gaya'. The song is sung by Tabish Pasha and it is directed by none other than Fahmaan. Talking about his directorial debut, the actor said that it was organic as the idea of doing the song was very last minute.
Recommended Video
Fahmaan was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "Being in the director's shoes was very organic as the idea of doing the song was very last moment. We decided the day to shoot as I and Sumbul were already shooting for our previous show. So when we came on sets, we realised we didn't have a director. I am a very keen observer and I observe everything while shooting is happening around. Therefore, I thought to give it a try and one thing followed another."