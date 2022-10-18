Fahmaan Khan To Star In Ekta Kapoor’s New Show On Colors; Swarda Thigale To Play Female Lead - Reports

There has been a lot of chatter about Imlie fame Fahmaan Khan’s probable entry into the Bigg Boss 16 house. But the actor has denied these rumours. However, in his recent interview, he revealed that he would be more than happy to appear as a guest to support former co-star and good friend Sumbul Touqeer.

Meanwhile, it is now being reported that Fahmaan Khan has been roped in as the male lead in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show. The drama has been tentatively titled Dharam Patni and it will air on Colors TV. A Bollywood Life report, Khan will play the male protagonist while actress Swarda Thigale might get roped in as the female lead.

According to the rumour mill, she is almost on board. Fahmaan, on the other hand, has finished the promo shoot for the show. There is also buzz about the actor appearing on Bigg Boss 16 to promote his new show. In the meantime, he is on a short break of two weeks. It must be noted that Fahmaan is currently also moving into a new home.

However, a few days ago, he did confess that the makers had approached him for Bigg Boss but he isn’t interested in doing the reality show as it doesn’t really match his personality. He was quoted as saying, "After Imlie got over, I was approached for Bigg Boss, but currently I am not in a space to do the show. I do not want to get locked in the house for 60 days and not do anything at all. I am a very outdoor person and believe in going to work every day and do something productive."