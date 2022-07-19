Faisu has been sharing pictures and videos/reels on social media as he was shooting for KKK 12. Fans have been loving it and are expecting more updates from him. Although he said that there is pressure of creating fresh content always, he js happy to entertain fans, as he believes that it is because of his fans love he is what he is today.

Fasial Shaikh, who is popular social media influencer and is popularly known as Mr Faisu, has huge fan following. Currently, he is seen impressing everyone by showing his adventurous side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Recently, the actor spoke about his rags-to-riches journey and how there is a pressure of creating content.

Faisal was quoted by Indian Express as saying, "Sometimes you do not get the time. Especially when you are in a competition like this, there are so many other things to take care of. After a tiring day, you want to keep your phone away but then you also know that there are fans waiting for you. This is why I try my best to shoot and share something with them. It can get pressurising at times but the love of fans has made me who I am today. If it wasn't for social media, I don't think I would have reached here. Hence, I love this expectation and try to fulfil it what may come."

Now that he is part of the mainstream media industry, when asked if there is a prejudice he has to deal with given his entry via a social media platform, he denied the same and said that most people that he met have love for him and he has never had a bad experience. He added that even on Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he is working with such big television stars, none of them looked at him differently and he had the best of bond with each one of them.

Advertisement Advertisement

Talking about his rags-to-riches journey, he said that he can still go back and be that salesman again at Bandra, and he has no shame in doing so because that was a part of his journey.

He concluded by saying, "Everyone knows where I come from, what I did before I became popular. I was happy then and by the grace of God, I am very happy in life even now, and so is my family. However, I keep myself grounded because I know all this is temporary. God forbid, but one can lose everything in a second. Such is this profession. At no point in my life have I taken pride in what I do. I can still go back and be that salesman again at Bandra. I will have no shame in doing so because that was a part of me, my journey."