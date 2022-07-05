In the upcoming episodes, Ishaan (Akshit Sukhija) continues to create misunderstandings between Paakhi and Agasthya while Paakhi finds out that she is pregnant with Agasthya's child and decides to leave everyone to take care of her baby. Six years pass by, Agasthya becomes a successful business tycoon while Paakhi lives in a small town with her six-year-old young, intelligent and beautiful daughter Tara played by Riddhi Sharma. Agasthya is still in love with Paakhi, but his business partner's daughter Payal played by Kajol Tyagi tries to win him at any cost. As the story moves forward, viewers will witness twists- how Agastya and Paakhi cross paths once again and will fate reunite them?

Although Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan has not been getting good ratings on BARC chart, it has been doing quite well on Online TRP chart. However, the ratings on Online TRP chart has dropped. In order to keep the audience hooked to the show, the makers have introduced a leap. Post leap, the show has undergone major changes.

Meawhile, Reem Shaikh and Zain Imam spoke about the new storyline and hoped that viewes will enjoy it.

Talking to India-Forums, Zain revealed his character will be show much more evolved as a person as the story progresses. He promised that viewers will enjoy watching his new persona.

Zain was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I feel the story of Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan has gone through some interesting twists and turns in recent days that has got the audience hooked on to the show. As an actor, it has been quite challenging yet exciting for me to deliver multiple shades of the same character within a short span of time. Agasthya will be much more evolved as a person in the upcoming storyline, and I promise our viewers will enjoy watching his new persona."

On the other hand, Reem said that she is excited about the leap and hopes that audience keep loving their show and enjoy it.

Reem said, "I am really excited about the new chapter in our storyline. Fans have always showered immense love on our show, and I am sure they would be excited to see Paakhi in the role of a young mother too. While shooting the new track, we are having a great time working with little Riddhi Sharma aka Tara. I truly believe that we have collectively built a great chemistry and hoping that audiences will keep loving the show as our story takes this leap."