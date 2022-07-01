Colors TV's show Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan has been entertaining audiences with its back-to-back twists. A few days ago, we had reported that Akshit Sukhija will be making a comeback to the show as an antagonist. And now, the report published in ETimes TV suggests that the Zain and Reem-starrer will be taking a 5-year leap.

In the upcoming episodes, fans will witness a complete change in the dynamics of the show's characters. Interestingly, Pakhi (Reem Shaikh) and Agastya (Zain Imam) will also be sporting different looks in Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan. The actress recently surprised her fans by sharing a selfie with her co-star Zain on social media, in which both of them can be seen flaunting their new looks.

She shared the selfie on her Instagram stories and captioned it as, "the new #aakhi." We must say, they are looking amazing in their new look, and fans can't wait to witness the new twist in the upcoming episodes of Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Talking about the show, Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan also stars Ayaz Ahmed, Kishwer Merchant, Avinash Sahijwani, Mamta Verma, Shruti Chaudhary, Afzaal Khan and many others in key roles. The show has always been in the news for the sizzling chemistry between Zain and Reem. For the unversed, the show was initially titled as Fanaa- Tere Ishq Mein.