Farah Khan Says ‘Rishi Kapoor Is Coming Back’ After Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Announce Their Pregnancy

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt announced their pregnancy earlier this week and fans and B-Town celebs alike have congratulated the couple. Grandma-to-be Neetu Kapoor, who is serving as a judge on Dance Deewane Juniors, was recently surprised when the team decided to make the announcement a special one for her.

The contestants, their families and even the choreographers of the popular reality show joined the veteran actress to dance on stage. Farah Khan, who is currently filling in for Nora Fatehi this weekend on the show as judge, felt that "Chintu ji wapas aarahe hai (Rishi Kapoor is coming back)."

In a promo shared by the makers, we see host Karan Kundrra congratulating the 'dadi-to-be’ as she thanked everyone for their wishes. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress also said that this is the happiest and best news that she could have ever got. At this point, Farah also added that she feels like 'Chintu ji wapas aarahe hai.’ This resulted in an emotional Neetu saying a deep 'haan’.

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Colors TV with the following caption: “Alia aur Ranbir ke parents banne ki khushi mein sajaa DDJ ka manch. Be a part of this celebration on Sunday. ❤️💫 Dekhiye #DanceDeewaneJuniors Sunday raat 10:30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot (sic).” Take a look!

Besides celebrating the news with Neetu on stage, one of the guests will also gave the actress a black thread to 'protect from evil eye’. She was seen gracefully accepting it whilst thanking the lady for her gesture.

It must be noted that after Alia’s pregnancy announcement, Neetu had shared a photo of Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor on her social media and wrote, “Their blessings 🙏❤️❤️ ” in her caption.