Flashback Friday: When Katrina Kaif Punished Salman Khan On National Television on Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 16 is gearing up for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and the audience can't keep calm about it. After all, Salman Khan is back on the show. To note, Salman had skipped the last weekend on the show after he was diagnosed with dengue. Following this, Karan Johar replaced the Ek Tha Tiger actor for two episodes. And now that Salman is back on the show, Bigg Boss 16 is expected to have some extra dhamaal. This isn't all. Katrina Kaif will also be seen gracing the show this weekend. To note, Katrina will be seen promoting her upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

To note, this will be Salman and Katrina's first appearance together post the latter's wedding with Vicky Kaushal in December 2021. As everyone is excited about the Ek Tha Tiger duo, did you know that Katrina had punished Salman on national television during her last appearance on Bigg Boss? This happened in Bigg Boss 15 when Katrina appeared with Rohit Shetty. During a fun segment on the show, Katrina was seen complaining about Salman not following the choreographed dance steps and making them wait on the sets due to his workout sessions.

As Salman had agreed to Katrina's complaints, the latter punished him and asked him to praise her for 30 seconds, looking straight into her eyes. To this, Salman was seen singing 'O Mere Dil Ke Chain' for the actress and won hearts with his funny moves. This isn't all. Katrina also asked Salman to do three to five 'one hand push-ups' on stage. Though Salman was hesitant initially, he completed the punishment like a pro.

Well, Salman and Katrina's camaraderie is certainly a treat for the fans and as they are set to reunite on Bigg Boss 16, it is going to be a fun watch. Meanwhile, the duo will be seen sharing the screen space once again in the third installment of the Tiger franchise. They will be seen reprising the role of Tiger and Zoya respectively along with Emraan Hashmi who will play the role of lead antagonist. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is expected to release next year.