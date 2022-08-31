On how he will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, Manan Joshi told Filmibeat, "Well, it starts with a lot of preparations and decorations. I love to have Lord Ganesh at my place as it feels peaceful, serene- those 5 days when the idol is at home. Just a couple of nights before, the preparations begin and all friends and families are together. My mom and dad make a lot of ladies and modaks- me and friends come together and help in cooking process, there is a lot of laughter around it. My colleagues come for Darshan. With all friends, families and colleagues together and it is fun time."

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the festivals that is celebrated with pomp and show at many places like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Hyderabad and Gujarat. There's a festive mode and positive vibe during the days when we welcome Lord Ganesha home. As we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi today (August 31), television actors- Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey actor Manan Joshi revealed to Filmibeat, as to how they will welcome Lord Ganesha home, this time.

About fond memories associated with the festival, he said, "As a kid I grew up ... all my festivals used to be at my buas house. We used to have a lot of fun as all cousins used to come together. We would talk about cartoons and eat so much of ladoos that elders had to come and stop us saying that it is getting too much (they are eating too much of ladoos)."

On the other hand, Devoleena told Filmibeat, "I'm excited to welcome bappa. Since last two years, my mom couldn't join me, but she is with me this time. The celebrations started with Janamastmi, my birthday, now Ganpati festival and it will continue till Diwali. I'm super happy during these festive days.""I'm a devotee of bappa and he has always helped me overcome barriers in life and helped me achieving success. I'm decorating my house, and I will bring bappa home and perform rituals. I will make sweets especially laddu for him," she said.

Talking about the fond memories, she said, "As I was born and brought up in Assam, the festival there used to be a small affair not as grand as we celebrate here. We used to perform puja at home, and yes, I remember being fond of ladoos since childhood, so festival used to be full on treat of ladoos."