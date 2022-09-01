Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma took to Twitter and shared a couple of pictures. He wrote in Hindi, 'Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.' In one of the pictures, he was seen in a blue shirt and praying Lord Ganesha.

Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar looked lovely as they complimented each other in blue traditional attires. Sharing a few pictures, Disha wrote in Hindi, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya.'

Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla looked adorable together as they colour-cordinated in white traditional attires. Sharing a few pictures, Rubina wrote, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya.'

Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary

Debina Bonnerjee shared an adorable picture in which she and Gurmeet Choudhary along with their daughter welcomed Bappa home. While Debina looked vibrant in a bright printed outfit, Gurmeet donned a beige kurta pyjama. Their daughter looked cute in a pink dress.

Karishma Tanna & Varun Bangera

It's first Ganpati festival for the newlyweds Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera. The couple welcomed Bappa at their new home. Karishma looked pretty in an orange saree while Varun looked dapper in a white kurta.

Ravi Dubey

Ravi Dubey told ETimes TV, 'When Bappa comes home, he becomes a member of the house. Bappa reminds you that life is worth living.'

Charu Asopa & Rajeev Sen

Amid separation, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen reunited to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with their daughter Ziana. While Charu was all decked up in a white saree with red border wearing sindoor, gajra and heavy jewellery, her husband Rajeev looked dapper a traditional kurta. The trio was seen posing with Rajeev's mother.