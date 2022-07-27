Actor Gashmeer Mahajani, who quit Star Plus show Imlie a few months ago, is all set to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He confirmed his participation in JDJ 10 to ETimes TV and said that his first love has always been dancing. Let us tell you, he is also judging Dance Maharashtra Dance L'il Masters along with Sonalee Kulkarni.
Gashmeer Mahajani Confirms His Participation In Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10; Imlie Fame Starts Preparation
While speaking about his participation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Gashmeer Mahajani said, "I am doing a show like Jhalak... because it is related to my area of work, which is acting. This reality show is going to help me in my work. Even though I have been a choreographer all my life, I have mostly worked as an actor for the past seven years. Every character that I played, was not a dancer. I couldn't practice as I was a full-time actor. I will get back into my professional dancing shoes now with the help of Jhalak."
Gashmeer has already started prepping for the show. He said that on the first day of his rehearsal with his choreographer, he could feel his muscles that were resting for many years. He wanted to get into the dancing zone since he was 21. Gashmeer Mahajani is also a fitness freak.
He said, "I had to sport a six-pack physique for my web show. Since then, my fitness regime has been rigorous. I don't enjoy keeping a six-pack but it is important for my role in the web show. It is tough waking up at 5 am and doing my workouts. I feel as actors it is important to look good and keep fit."
Talking about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the show will have Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar as judges. Coming back to Gashmeer Mahajani, he is the son of veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani. He has acted in several Marathi and Hindi films.
- Gashmeer Mahajani To Judge Dance Maharashtra Dance L’il Masters; Actor Opens Up About His Excitement
- Gashmeer Mahajani Reveals He Took Imlie As He Couldn't Afford To Say No; Talks About Tantrum Rumours
- EXCLUSIVE! Gashmeer Mahajani On Box Office Success Of Sarsenapati Hambirrao: It's Overwhelming
- Sarsenapati Hambirrao 11 Days Box Office Collection: Pravin Tarde’s Film Mints Rs 18.20 Crore
- Bigg Boss 16 Contestants List With Photos: Gashmeer Mahajani, Arjun Bijlani, Faisu & Others To Participate?
- EXCLUSIVE! Gashmeer Mahajani To Star In A Film On Sambhaji Maharaj Titled Chhava
- Imlie's Gashmeer Mahajani Says 'Aditya Is A Version Of Me'; Talks About His Fitness Regime
- Dharmaveer Movie Review: Fairly Well-Structured, Glorified Political Biopic
- Imlie: Has Gashmeer Mahajani's Replacement Manasvi Vashist AKA Aditya Kumar Tripathi Quit The Show?
- Imlie's Gashmeer Mahajani Reacts To Fans Trending '12 Years of Gashmeer' On Social Media
- Imlie: Fahmaan Khan Is Happy That Fans Accepted Him As Lead; Says He Isn't Okay With Having Kids In Reel Life
- Imlie: Manasvi Vashist On Replacing Gashmeer Mahajani: I'm Surprised That Audience Is Giving Good Response