Recently, the actor revealed to Hindustan Times that he got offer of Imlie when he couldn't afford to say no. The actor also addressed tantrum rumours.

Gashmeer Mahajani became a household name with the show Imlie. The actor quit the show earlier this year and now, he has been apparently getting offers from all the mediums. However, now the actor is very clear about his choice and only picks the projects after he and the makers are on the same page about the script and the direction of the project.

Talking about Imlie, the actor said that the show was offered to him during the time when the entire world was lacking work. Gashmeer was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "When I took Imlie, I couldn't afford to say no to it. I had no choice but to take TV. Because of Covid there was no work happening and it was the first thing that came to me."

Addressing the tantrum rumours the actor said that people who worked with him will never say that he throws tantrums.

He said, "All the gossipmongers who haven't worked with me say that I throw tantrums. It's like Chinese whisper... I've never really put my foot down. I don't put my foot down, let's call it constructive confrontation and collaboration. If you speak to the people I work with, they will never say that I throw a tantrum. I never throw a tantrum. If there's a problem in the scene, I'll point it out and give you a solution right there."

On why he has become choosy about project, he said that there have been experiences in the past where he didn't pay much attention to the person making the content and he just chose the content, but later they start having creative differences, and struggle through the (filming of) project. So, he doesn't want to go through that thing ever again. So, he is quite blunt and straight forward now. He said that once he reads the script, if he has 10 negative points to talk about, then he talks to the director immediately, and if they want to work with him, they have to rectify it. He added that if they are not on the same page, it is better to part ways rather than being unhappy and making the project.

(Images Source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram)