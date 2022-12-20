Gauahar Khan Announces First Pregnancy: Here Are 6 Other Actresses Who Embraced Motherhood After 35

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar took to social media on Tuesday (December 20) to announce their pregnancy. The couple, who tied the knot two years ago, shared the news about embracing parenthood for the first time, with an adorable video.

Just like Gauahar, who is 39 years old, many other actresses, over the years, have shown us that there is no fixed age or the 'right age’ to become a mother. All that really matters is being mentally and physically prepared to embrace the blessed new chapter.

Let's take a look at some of the popular actresses who took the plunge into motherhood at a later age by getting pregnant in their late 30s and early 40s.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai embraced motherhood after 4 years of marriage at the age of 38. The Bollywood star and Abhishek Bachchan welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2012 and tied the knot in 2007. The couple has since then maintained a “no comments” stance when it comes to the topic of having another baby. However, the media keeps speculating about her second pregnancy on a regular basis.

Madhuri Dixit

After tying the knot with Dr. Nene, the Bollywood superstar gave birth to her first son at the age of 37. She then went on to have her second boy when she was 39 years old. The actress decided to embrace motherhood after taking a sabbatical from the movies and moving to the United States with her doctor hubby.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji got hitched walked down the aisle with Aditya Chopra in 2014 and gave birth to daughter Adira in 2016. The actress, who is a hands-on mother, was 37 years old at the time of her pregnancy. The Black star and her producer hubby believe in protecting the privacy of their daughter and have decided not to bring her out much into the public eye. However, they recently celebrated Adira’s 6th birthday with much fanfare.

Shilpa Shetty

After ruling the big screen for more than 15 years, Shilpa Shetty decided to stay away from the movies to focus on her personal life. The actress got married to Raj Kundra in 2009 and welcomed her son Viaan Raj Kundra at the age of 37 in 2012. She later went on to embrace parenthood for the second time via surrogacy. The actress and her hubby welcomed a baby girl in 2020.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor was 36 when she gave birth to her first son Taimur in 2016. The actress, who tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2012, had her second child Jeh in 2021 at the age of 40. Kareena has made pregnancy look fabulous at every age. The Bollywood diva has shown the way for a lot of women when it comes to balancing a thriving career and motherhood at the same time.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza, too, had her first child in 2021 at the age of 40. After tying the knot for the second time, the actress and her hubby Vaibhav Rekhi had an adorable baby boy named Avyaan. However, Dia later opened up about facing complications in her pregnancy as she had to undergo appendix surgery in her second trimester.