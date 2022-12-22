Mom To Be Gauahar Khan Slays In A Stylish Blazer Lehenga And Its Price Will Blow Your Mind

Gauahar Khan Expecting Her First Child In April

As we can't get enough of Gauahar Khan's pregnancy glow, it is reported that the actress is five months pregnant at the moment and is expected to welcome the child in April next year. Earlier, talking about her plans to have a baby, Gauahar had told ETimes, 'I do want to have a baby inshallah, we do want to. My last year has been super hectic, I didn't see Zaid enough during that year. There was constant shooting happening. Now, whenever the almighty blesses us, Inshallah we will start a family'.