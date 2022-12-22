Mom To Be Gauahar Khan Slays In A Stylish Blazer Lehenga And Its Price Will Blow Your Mind
Gauahar Khan is all over the news these days. After all, the Bigg Boss 7 winner, who married Zaid Darbar in December 2020, is expecting her first child. The diva shared the big news with an adorable video on social media and it took the internet by a storm. Needless to say, the parents to be have been inundated with best wishes from friends, fans and family. And now, Gauahar is once again making the headlines as the mom to be walked the red carpet for the first time post the pregnancy announcement.
Gauahar Khan, who is pregnant with her first child, made heads turn as she arrived at the Filmfare OTT Awards. To note, the actress was seen hosting the prestigious event and made sure to keep the fans updated about the same. It was a big event for Gauahar as her short film Sorry Bhaisaab was also nominated at the Award show.
Gauahar Khan’s Blazer Lehenga Price Will Leave You Stunned
The actress was seen slaying in her fusion look as she walked the red carpet. Gauahar had opted for a green coloured blazer lehenga by Esha Arora. The outfit comprised a blazer with a heavily embroidered collar which was paired with a matching embroidered belt lehenga. Gauahar completed the look with an emerald embedded necklace and stud earrings. As Gauahar's red carpet look won the hearts, the stunning outfit costs around Rs 30, 501.
The prestigious award show came with a moment of celebration for Gauahar Khan as her short film Sorry Bhaisaab won the award. Sharing the news, Gauahar wrote, 'The host, and the Winners !!!!! yayyyy we won for best short film, fiction at the #filmfareottawards2022! #sorrybhaisaab ko Thank you! Congratulations to our amazing directors sumit.ghildiyal sumadhikary and my guptaji mrfilmistaani arreindia amazonminitv. thank you filmfare and the jury'.
Gauahar Khan Expecting Her First Child In April
As we can't get enough of Gauahar Khan's pregnancy glow, it is reported that the actress is five months pregnant at the moment and is expected to welcome the child in April next year. Earlier, talking about her plans to have a baby, Gauahar had told ETimes, 'I do want to have a baby inshallah, we do want to. My last year has been super hectic, I didn't see Zaid enough during that year. There was constant shooting happening. Now, whenever the almighty blesses us, Inshallah we will start a family'.
- Here's When Gauahar Khan Will Deliver Her First Child With Zaid Darbar
- Gauahar Khan Announces First Pregnancy: Here Are 6 Other Actresses Who Embraced Motherhood After 35
- Bigg Boss 7 Winner Gauahar Khan Pregnant With First Child, Shares Good News In Cutest Way - WATCH
- Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan SLAMS MC Stan For Calling Priyanka Choudhary 'Shemdi', Says 'No Man In The House...
- DJ Khaled Can’t Stop His Tears As He Performs Umrah With Mike Tyson In Mecca; Gauahar Khan Says ‘Subhan Allah’
- Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan Supports Ankit & Takes Dig At Bigg Boss For Taunting Him; Says ‘This Is Unfair’
- Bigg Boss 16: Popular Former Contestants Troll Sajid Khan; Say ‘Archana Gautam Was 100% Right’
- Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan & Kushal Tandon Hit Out At Shalin Bhanot For His Arrogance & Mean Remarks
- Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan Makes A SHOCKING Revelation About Shiv Thakare
- Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan Criticises Housemates For Assassinating Soundarya Sharma’s Character: It Is Sick!
- Ieshaan Sehgaal-Miesha Iyer Break-Up; A Look At Jodis Who Parted Ways After Bigg Boss Got Over
- Gauahar Khan Says She Is Looking Forward To Exploring Motherhood: I Hope That Happens Soon