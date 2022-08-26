Recently, Gauahar Khan reacted to Ranbir's 'phailoed' comment. She termed it as light-hearted humour and said that these days people have become too sensitive, as they get offended easily and asked them to take it easy.

During a live interaction with fans, Ranbir Kapoor joked on his actress-wife's weight gain due to pregnancy, which didn't go down well with many netizens who slammed him for the same. Later, the Brahmastra actor apologised for the same.

Gauahar tweeted, "Aaj kal log kuch zyaada hi sensitive ho gaye hain. Ab apni biwi se kuch halka phulka Mazaak karne pe bhi paabandi hai, kya pata kaun kahaan pe offend ho jaaye (People have become very sensitive these days. Now even cracking a light joke with your wife isn't allowed, who knows what might offend people)."

She further wrote, "Take a chill pill yaar, take light, it will resolve a lot of the issues in the world."

While many didn't agree with her, some of them supported her. Some of the users called her 'hypocrite'. They told her that same thing applies for Bigg Boss. One of the users wrote, "Bb16 me yad rakhna us time bhi ap chill pill hi rehna 😉" and another user commented, "Practice this yourself too. You trigger the hell out of people during bb days and pinpoint things that don't even need to be pointed. You take offense and say things like its my pov and my expression. You become overtly sensitive too. Hoping a mature gauhar this season."

For the uninitiated, during the Live session, Alia had said, "I will do it (promote the film extensively). If you are asking why we are not phailoed (spreading) everywhere... right now our focus is..." Ranbir was quick to chime in and said while looking at Alia's baby bump, "Well, I can see somebody has phailoed."