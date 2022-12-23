Gauahar Khan Opens Up About Her Pregnancy For The FIRST Time: I Can’t Put My Finger On Exactly How...

Gauahar shared, “Zaid and I are both excited. Want to cherish this time despite being in the limelight. I want to keep things low key as possible but being a public figure, I wanted to put it out as well as take the blessings of people who have been with me. This will be a completely new journey for both of us and even I can’t put my finger on exactly how I am feeling. We are both happy.”

The actress also revealed how she was working non-stop in her first three months and shot for an action show whilst even doing a few stunts herself. “I will be working through January as I have many live events so there will be a lot of travel. And I have things lined up till mid-February. People have already been telling me to not work so much.” She also made a witty remark and said, “Maybe I will get calls for pregnant woman roles, if anyone needs a pregnant woman for the next five months.

Furthermore, Khan confessed that after working for 20 years in the industry, she might slow down a bit but she won’t stop working completely. “I don’t think I would be able to do without work,” she said. The Bigg Boss 7 winner concluded by stating that being a mum is an indescribable feeling and how she already has some practice being around kids with her nieces and nephews.