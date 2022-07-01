Gauahar Khan has been winning hearts of many people with her performances in her web series such as Tandav, Bestseller and the latest one- Salt City. She started her acting career in 2004 with a dance number in the film Aan: Men At Work. After that, she appeared in several movies such as Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Game, Ishaqzaade and so on.
Gauahar Khan Reveals She Lost Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire Due To Her Good Looks; Read Statement
Recently, the Bigg Boss 7 winner interacted with Film Companion and revealed that she lost a big project in the past due to her good looks. In the candid conversation, Gauahar Khan said that she appeared for five rounds of auditions for the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire, but the director Danny Boyle couldn't picture her as someone from the slums with her pretty face. She stated that she has lost several projects because she is too good-looking.
On the other hand, Gauahar also mentioned that Danny Boyle praised her for her acting skills. While recalling the moment, the actress said, "One of the biggest projects I lost in my life was because I was too good looking for it, and it was Slumdog Millionaire. I have met Danny Boyle, and done five rounds of auditions for it. After the fifth round, he said 'You're a fantastic actor, are you sure you're trained in India?' At that time, I had hardly any experience, and I said 'I've trained in India'. He said, 'You speak like an actor who is from out of India, not from India, so how do you have this experience?' I said, 'Sir I don't know, I just try and do it every single day'. He said 'You are such a fab actor but somehow I won't be able to cast you here because I have to match three age groups and I can't place you in a slum with your face. I said, 'I can be in a slum, try me'."
Well, it was indeed a big opportunity for Gauahar Khan to shine as a star. However, destiny had written something else for her. Nevertheless, she is doing great for herself and getting her due in the form of love from her fans.
