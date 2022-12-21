Here's When Gauahar Khan Will Deliver Her First Child With Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have been hogging all the limelight ever since they announced her pregnancy. On Tuesday (December 20), the couple surprised their fans when they confirmed that they are expecting their first child together after two years of marriage. Several celebrities and fans showered the duo with blessings and love, extending their warm wishes.

GAUHAR KHAN IS 5 MONTHS PREGNANT

While the actress-model has remained tight-lipped about her pregnancy, gossip mills suggest that she is five-months pregnant and is due for delivery next year. The Khan and Darbar families are beaming with joy as they are all set to welcome a new member.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, who tied the knot after dating each other for a few months, will become parents in April 2023. Yes, you read that right!

According to a report in ETimes, the Bigg Boss 7 winner is due for delivery in April as she is five-months pregnant. The actress and her husband will have a new family member in the next four months. Sweet, isn't it?

GAUAHAR KHAN ANNOUNCES PREGNANCY

The soon-to-be mum shared the good news with her followers on her official Instagram handle in the cutest way possible. The Tandav actress posted an animated video where she and Zaid Darbar can be seen riding a bike together.

"One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues aswe become three. Seeking your love and blessings for the journey," the message in the video read.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar asked their followers to send blessings to their yet-to-be born child while sharing the post on social media. As soon as the actress posted the clip, celebrities started extending their warm wishes to them.

Ananya Panday, Neha Kakkar, Sunil Grover, Dia Mirza, Anita Hassanandani, Mahhi Vij and other stars dropped comments on the post. Ananya Panday wrote, "congratulations!!! Sending so much love."

GAUHAR KHAN, ZAID DARBAR LOVE STORY

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got hitched in an intimate ceremony on December 25, 2020. They hosted a grand reception for their family members and close friends in Mumbai. They took their relationship to the next level after dating each other for a few months. The two lovebirds met each other during the lockdown as they stepped out for grocery shopping. After talking to each other for a while, they fell in love and later decided to get married.

We extend our heartiest congratulations to Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar.

