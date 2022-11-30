Geeta Kapur Reveals Being Body-Shamed, Says A Fan Once Called Her 'Moti Bhains'

Choreographer Geeta Kapur, who is popularly known as Geeta Ma, became a household name with her television stint as judge on a reality dance show. The 49-year-old judged Zee's Dance India Dance alongside Remo D'Souza and Terence Lewis. Kapur recently appeared on her friend and longtime colleague Maniesh Paul's podcast, where she spoke at length about her initial days in the industry and her life after her mother's death.

Kapur debuted on the small screen in 2008 with DID. Although the show made her popular, she recalled that she had received unpleasant comments about her body. Speaking to Maniesh Paul on his podcast, Geeta said, "I would get such nasty comments through fan mails. One day, I was really upset and wondered what was even happening. Why is no one looking at my work? I am sitting in the middle of two men and trying to make my place but no one looking at that."

"No one is seeing the hard work that I am doing. Why is everyone asking why do I belong here? People used to call me fat. 'You look like a buffalo'. Obviously, Terrence was a good-looking guy and Remo had a personality to look forward to and everybody was like 'why are you here? Moti, bhains ho gayi ho (You are fat like a buffalo),' she added.

Learned Not Pay Heed On Trolls Because of My Team

Further, Geeta Kapur went on to add how her team members helped her overcome the negativity around her. She said, "Then one of my team members came and said, 'Is it affecting you to know their opinion? Is their opinion going to matter? Are they coming and doing your work? She just asked the question and went away and then I was like I don't care what the trollers are saying. Who are these people who can't come to my face and say this."

"They're sitting at my house and saying this. Are they earning for me? No Are they going to run to my house? No, so do they matter? No. So that was the day and today and now people freely write a lot bad about you. But I think the good things which are written about me now I concentrate more on that rather than on trolls," she told Maniesh.

Geeta Kapur and Maniesh Paul continued the conversation, where the two poured their hearts out and sipped on some coffee. On the work front, Geeta is currently a judge on India's Best Dancer Season 2, while Maniesh Paul has just finished his shoot for his first web show and was last seen hosting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10.