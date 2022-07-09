Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Angry With Surrogacy Track, A Fan Complains To IB Foundation Calling It Illegal

While angry fans expressing their anger about the same on social media, it is being said that a fan has sent a written complaint to the Indian Broadcasting (IB) Foundation saying that the content around illegal and misleading.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. The show has been hitting the headlines regarding the current surrogacy track. In the show, Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) volunteered to become the surrogate mother of Sai's (Ayesha Singh) baby. Although Sai was not keen on it, Pakhi forcefully tried to get the baby by tricking Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai. This track has not gone down with fans, who are slamming the makers on social media.

Sharing the letter that she wrote for IB Foundation, the fan wrote, "Submitted the complaint 🤞👊. Also forwarded it via mail to Disney Star office too! Tried to include all the points that you had asked me to, yet if some point is missed, accept my sincere apology! P.S Personal information will be hidden whenever I share. #GhumGaanja #KachraGhum."

The letter explains how surrogacy is a sensitive issue and how the track in the show is illegal and misleading.

Meanwhile, take a look at a few tweets wherein fans are seen slamming the show's content.

Saideep: Importance and attention of Virat will increase in Pakhi through Surrogacy track . Love track of Sairat is ruined. TRP will be in down track.

Shreshta Satish: The show needs to be shut down.. Else take off this crap track asap.. And dont mislead the public.. A woman who has never conceived before and doesn't have a living che cannot become a surrogate. That's the law. Keep up the law.. Laws are not to be changes for ur interest.