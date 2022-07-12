The actress has now reacted to the same and clarified that she is not doing the dance reality show. Ayesha was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "No, I am not going to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. It is true that I enjoy dancing with my co-actors but as of now I am not going to be part of the dance reality show."

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been hitting the headlines since a long time now. It is being said that several popular celebrities have been approached for the show. However, none of them have confirmed about their participation. Recently, they were reports that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh has been approached for the dance reality show.

Coming back to GHKPM, currently, surrogacy track is show in the show. Sai loses her child and is now ready to have a child through surrogacy and Pakhi is ready for the same. However, in the upcoming episode, Pakhi gets to know she is not pregnant. It has to be seen what the makers have in store for the audience.

Meanwhile, talking about her role in the show, Ayesha said that Sai is interesting character, but in real life she can't imagine her in her shoes.

She said, "My role as Sai is interesting and she has gone through a lot in her life. I can't imagine myself in her shoes."

Ayesha had revealed in an earlier interview that she had done a show many years back but after that she wanted to study and figure out if she wanted to become an actor, so, as a lead actor GHKPM is her first TV show.